Two Longview men sentenced in connection to 2018 murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced in connection to a 2018 murder in Longview this week.

26-year-old Ladadrian King pleaded not guilty to murder, but was convicted after a trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison. 20-year-old Decharleston LaVaughn Stanley was sentenced to only 20 years this week after pleading guilty.

On Sept. 29, 2018, Henry England Williams was found dead on the 1100 block of Clover Lane in Longview.

King was arrested one month later for murder, and Stanley was charged in December 2018.

They were charged along with 29-year-old Erik JaVonte Jefferson, who has not yet been sentenced, according to available judicial records.

