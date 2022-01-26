LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 25, around 11:30 p.m., Longview Police Officers responded to a Motel 6 at 419 N. Spur 63 in regards to “a cutting in progress.”

When officers arrived, they found a man had been assaulted by two suspects that had also taken his vehicle, according to LPD.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to find and stop the victim’s vehicle.

22-year-old Gabriel Ramon of Tyler and 32-year-old Rigoberto Maldonado-Serrano of Longview were both arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and were booked in the Gregg County Jail.