Two most popular holiday items may be harder to find, more expensive this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holiday season is upon us and some of the most popular seasonal items may be hard to find, turkeys and Christmas trees.

Two holiday traditions most of us take for granted are now experiencing issues this season.

“This is not the time of year when people do commercial buying, buy turkeys,” said Sam Greenberg, president of Greenberg Smoked Turkey, Inc.

Greenberg said he’s seen a steady rise in prices over the past few years.

“It was up about 10% in 2020 and this year it’s up quite a bit, but there were some other factors weighing on that,” said Greenberg.

With one of those factors being COVID-19, the other is that most stores have already bought their turkeys by spring time and have raised prices just in time for Thanksgiving.

Greenberg said the only way the prices will drop is “only if a store is going to do it as a promotional type thing.”

Kristina Salonen has owned Wish Granted Christmas Tree Farm in Wood County for three years, but the drought has taken a toll on her business.

“I’ve probably lost maybe half of them because of the dry weather,” said Salonen.

Salonen said she was prepared.

“I plant 750 to 1000 trees each year, we’re still okay. I plant that many because I expect to lose some,” says Salonen.

She added there will be a lack of artificial trees, because many of them are stuck on container ships because of inflated shipping costs.

Salonen said she’s ready for the holidays.

“So much fun to all the families out here and having a good time picking out their Christmas tree,” said Salonen.

Greenberg has this message to East Texans looking to get a turkey before Thanksgiving: