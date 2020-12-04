Two people arrested in Athens in connection to Shreveport murder

ATHENS, Texas (KETK)- Two people were arrested in Athens on Wednesday in connection to a murder that happened in Shreveport.

According to the City of Athens, Athens Police Department detectives Adam Parkins and Wesley Hoover, the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshals Service were looking for a wanted person at a motel in the 600 block of West Corsicana Street.

Police were searching for Shonda Walker, 35, of Shreveport, in connection with the shooting death of a man in Shreveport on Dec. 1. Walker was arrested without any problems on a murder warrant. Ricky Rios, 43, of Athens, was also arrested in the motel room for traffic warrants from Athens. Police later found that he was involved in the shooting, and he was charged in connection to the murder.

Both of them were taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Shreveport police also traveled to Athens to continue their murder investigation.

Walker and Rios are expected to be extradited back to Shreveport.