Two people, dog seriously injured by truck in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday that seriously injured two victims and their dog.

According to the Marshall Police Department Facebook page, on Wednesday at approximately 9:40 p.m. dispatchers received multiple calls regarding two people who were seriously injured at the intersection of Sun Place and Five Notch Road.

The victims could not initially explain what happened to them, but the investigation had been revealed that two people and their dog had been hit from their rear by a pickup truck traveling southbound on Five Notch.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored and is possibly a 2018 Ram pickup truck. The truck will likely have damage to its front passenger side.

The incident is currently under investigation and the Marshall Police Department encourages any witnesses or those with additional information to contact the Marshall PD at (903) 935-4575 or the Crime Stoppers line at (903) 935-9969.