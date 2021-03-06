PHOTOS: Two people hospitalized after plane crash in Anderson County

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – Two people were hospitalized after a plane crash in Anderson County.

On March 6, around 1:49 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a single engine airplane crash in a field at the address of 5236 FM 1990.

There were two people on board, both were transported to local hospitals due to sustaining serious injuries.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.