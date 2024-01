GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A sheriff’s deputy and civilian were taken to local hospital after crashing on US Highway 259.

According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, a 2019 Ford Expedition and a sheriff’s department vehicle wrecked on US Highway 259 and Hamby Road at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The roads have reportedly been cleared as of 4 p.m.

Albritton said both drivers have been taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.