Two tornadoes touch down in Texas Wednesday

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service announced Thursday that tornadoes touched down in Newton and Jasper counties Wednesday.

In Newton County, an EF2 tornado (with winds between 111 and 135 mph) briefly touched down on FM 1416 between Bon Wier and Trout Creek. One home lost a large part of its roof and a barn had its roof torn off. Several trees were snapped or uprooted.

In Jasper County, an EF1 tornado (winds between 86-110 mph) touched down in Kirbyville. It started near the intersection at FM 1013 and FM 252 where it tipped over a vehicle. A neighboring area had damage to their roofs and several trees were uprooted or snapped.