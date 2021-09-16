Two Tylerites appointed by Gov. Abbott to Texas Health Services Authority Board

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has re-appointed two Tylerites to the Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) Board of Directors.

According to the THSA website, the authority was formed for the purpose of promoting, implementing and facilitating the secure electronic exchange of health information in the State of Texas.

Paula Anthony-McMann, Ph.D., of Tyler is the Chief Strategy officer for UT Health East Texas. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society and the Academy of Human Resource Development.

Anthony-McCann is a member of the Texas Hospital Association Foundation Board of Directors, and previously served on the board of directors for the American Hospital Association – Solutions Division, CASA of East Texas, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Tyler Area Economic Development Council. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Psychology from Wesleyan University, a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Human Resource Development from The University of Texas at Tyler.

Jerome Lisk, M.D., of Tyler is a Board Certified Movement Disorder Neurologist at MD Neurology – Denton. He is also Principle Site Investigator for Clinical Trials in Parkinson Disease since 2008. Dr. Lisk is on the Medical Advisory Committee for the California State Athletic Commission, Alzheimer’s Association Medical & Scientific Committee-Northeast Texas and Dallas, The American Academy of Neurology and a Board Member for the Parkinson Foundation South Central Region.

Dr. Lisk has been on the board of directors of the American Heart Association African-American Task Force for the Western States. Lisk received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Hampton University and received his medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

Along with Anthony-McMann and Lisk, Abbott appointed Cynthia Stinson and reappointed Victoria Ai Linh Bryant, Pharm.D., Shannon S. Calhoun, Salil V. Deshpande, M.D., Emily F. Hartmann, Kenneth S. James, Leticia C. Rodriguez, Jonathan J. Sandstrom Hill, Siobhan Shahan and Carlos J. Vital, M.D