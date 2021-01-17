Two vehicle crash blocks traffic on Hwy 31 and Greenbriar

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A two vehicle crash blocked traffic at the intersection Highway 31 and Greenbriar Road.

No injuries were reported. The Dixie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The two vehicles involved were a motorcycle and a red Ford pickup.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to accurately describe which vehicles were involved in the wreck.

