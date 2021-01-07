Two vehicle crash blocks intersection near downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The intersection of S. Vine Avenue and Glenwood Boulevard is blocked after a two vehicle crash knocked down a utility pole.
The Tyler Police Department is directing traffic and working the accident in the roadway.
