PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370, roughly 4.5 miles north of Palestine in Anderson County.

According to a preliminary investigation from DPS, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on US 79 last Thursday around 5:32 a.m. A 1996 Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign then entered US 79 from CR 370, causing the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side, per DPS.

81-year-old Paulino Herrera Vincente from Palestine died at the scene and was taken to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine, DPS said. The driver of the Impala was taken to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.