TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic on Loop 323 eastbound at Kinsey Drive was temporarily stopped on Thursday after two vehicles collided around 5 p.m.

Witnesses said the accident happened when a car was hit on the side in the intersection after one driver reportedly did not yield. One of the cars went into the Cefco parking lot as a result of the crash.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital following the crash.