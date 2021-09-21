TxDOT, Agrilife Extension giving free child seat inspections in Tyler

Do not leave children in cars: Even in cool temperatures, cars can heat up to dangerous temperatures very quickly. Even with the windows cracked open, interior temperatures can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes. Anyone left inside is at risk for serious heat-related illnesses or even death. Children who are left unattended in parked cars are at greatest risk for heat stroke, and possibly death.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation and Agrilife Extension will be giving a free child seat inspection in Tyler as part of the Passenger Safety Project.

The free inspections will be held at Classic Toyota of Tyler, 1717 West Southwest Loop 323 on Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Representatives will be present to inspect car safety seats to make any adjustments needed, which also could include swapping out unsafe or outgrown seats with new ones.

Agrilife reps will also provide training on how to properly install the seats and secure children in them.

The Passenger Safety Project at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service works to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes by increasing the use of child restraints and safety belts. The project’s emphasis is on increasing the correct use of child safety seats across Texas.

In addition to conducting checkup events, child safety seat fitting stations have been established at county extension offices, fire/EMS and law enforcement departments to allow families easy access to certified technicians. When needed, a replacement seat is issued at no charge to parents and caregivers at child safety seat checkup events and fitting station appointments.