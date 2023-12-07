RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two Rusk County roadways will reportedly be closed to through traffic as crews begin bridge replacement projects on Dec. 11.

According to a release, TxDOT announced that the first bridge reconstruction has been scheduled for FM 3310 at Shawnee Creek, south of US 79 in Henderson.

The project will consist of removing the old structure, constructing a new bridge and guardrails. Officials said a detour will be in place from US 79 to US 259 and is estimated to be completed in April 2024.

The second project will take place on FM 2658 at the Panther Creek bridge near Martin Lake in Harmony Hill. The project is expected to widen the road and replace the subgrade and seal coating. It will also remove and replace the bridge at Panther Creek.

The roadway is expected to be closed to through traffic and a detour has been set up from SH 43 to FM 1251, back to FM 2658. According to TxDOT, the estimated completion is November 2024.