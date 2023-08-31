TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to TxDOT, beginning Monday, Sept. 18, FM 348 in Rusk County will be closed from US 79 to FM 1798. The purpose for the closure is help to facilitate a bridge replacement project that is under way in the area.

The road will be closed to all traffic except for landowners who will be granted access. No traffic will be able to cross the bridges once the closures are in place.

The closure is scheduled to last about three months, with detours marked, including US 79 and FM 1798.