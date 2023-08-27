GLENDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control on State Highway 94 near a wildfire in Trinity County on Sunday.
According to TxDOT, the fire is located between Groveton and Trinity near Glendale.
Photo courtesy of TxDOT.
Posted:
Updated:
GLENDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control on State Highway 94 near a wildfire in Trinity County on Sunday.
According to TxDOT, the fire is located between Groveton and Trinity near Glendale.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now