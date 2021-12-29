TxDOT brings awareness to drunk driving with exhibit in Tyler ahead of New Year’s Eve

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As East Texans gear up for New Year’s Eve celebrations, TxDOT brought an exhibit to Tyler’s Broadway Square Mall and across the state to share real-life stories of people affected by drinking and driving.

“I got a DWI years ago and that taught me a lesson. It was pretty expensive and it was very embarrassing,” shared mall-goer Larry Richards.

Mall goers were able to stop by and test out a simulator that shows you what it is like to drive double the legal limit. Some East Texans who tried out the simulator unfortunately already knew the consequences of driving under the influence.

“I did get arrested and got my DWI, spent 8 days in Dallas County Jail,” said mall-goer Reed Bethea.

After battling substance abuse for 20 years, he told KETK he is now four months sober and grateful.

“I had no idea how I was acting when I was driving under the influence,” said Bethea.

Richards said that he doesn’t drink anymore and it seems to be the best for him. TxDOT urges drivers to be careful and have a plan when it comes to getting home because driving drunk can cost you a life.

“It’s not just about ride sharing. You can call a friend, you can call a family member. If you’re unable to do that, just stay where you are.” Jeff Williford, TXDOT Tyler Division’s Public Information Officer.

Outreach Manager Robert Santiago said just as you plan to go out, to also plan on going home safely.

“Going home safely means not a single drop to drink behind the wheel,” added Santiago.