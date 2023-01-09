TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation is calling for cycling and pedestrian projects to receive part of $250 million from its Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program.

“The TA program provides funding to plan for and construct a variety of alternative transportation projects that improve safety and mobility for nonmotorized travelers and mitigate congestion by providing safe alternatives to motor vehicle transport,” said Eric L. Gleason TxDOT Public Transportation Division Director.

TxDOT is encouraging communities to submit projects that do the following:

Improve safety, access, or mobility for people of all ages and abilities, especially bicycle and pedestrian facilities along the state highway system.

Construct segments identified as part of Texas Bicycle Tourism Trails network.

Improve bicycling, wheelchair and walking safety and access to or between existing bicycle and pedestrian facilities and public transportation.

Enhance bicycle and pedestrian access and safety to school-related destinations enabling and encouraging children, including those with disabilities, to walk and bicycle to school activities.

According to TxDOT, projects funded through the program can come from any community across the state of Texas regardless of population size.

The deadline for projects to apply for funding from TxDOT is Jan. 27.

For more information visit TxDOT’s TA program website.