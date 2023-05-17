TYLER, Texas (KETK) — TxDOT is planning to make improvements at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and FM Road 2813 in Tyler.

Drivers in the area worry about how the project will impact their commute but, also believe it’s time for an improvement.

“Oh, it’s easy to sit at that intersection for 15 minutes, and there are dozens of cars lined up on 69 in the lane of traffic coming off 2813,” said Rohn Boone, an everyday commuter.

Drivers that often commute there commented on Nextdoor, a community app where people share their concerns. They said how many drivers are not able to turn left from Marsh Farm Road which turns into FM 2813.

“Number one it will improve mobility, but also safety along this corridor adding medians, adding different turn lanes,” said Jeff Williford, Public Information Officer for TxDOT Tyler District.

TxDOT’s goal is to improve Highway 69 overall, which they said is one of the more congested roadways in Texas.

“When people come from 69 to 2813, they don’t know if they have the right of way or do not have the right of way,” said Boone.

Frustrated drivers also mentioned issues with having to make U-turns and then merging.

Williford is familiar with this intersection.

“It can be a hectic time you know you’re in rush hour morning, traffic if there is the frustration, we’re hoping that the motorists know, that the public knows that it’s done for safety it’s done to hopefully take out anywhere there could be a higher number of wrecks in that area,” said Williford.

Boone has had his construction business on Highway 69 for 40 years.

“We’ve had a lot of trouble over the years, with all of the heavy equipment our employees travel that road dozens of times a day. And not having a signal at that intersection has been really troubling… a lot of accidents over the years,” said Boone.

He added that it seems drivers do not know how the intersection operates at this point. “We tell our employees to try and go a different direction,” said Boone.

Navigating through the project may be difficult, but Boone has a good feeling about it.

“We know it will be inconvenient for a while, while they complete the highway work, but we look forward to an improvement,” said Boone.