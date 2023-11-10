LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches motorists can expect delays next week due to roadwork.

According to a release, beginning Nov. 14, crews will repair a concrete paving on northbound main lane, south of Spradley Street. The project is scheduled to last four days, with weather permitting. Traffic is expected to be reduced to one northbound lane and cause delays in the area.

On Nov. 16, “crews will modify the southbound traffic pattern on U.S. 59, just south of the Spradley intersection to facilitate the construction of the southbound frontage road,” according to officials. Law enforcement will be in the area as people navigate the new traffic pattern change.

Currently, there are message boards in place to notify motorists of the traffic changes. The city encourages people to reduce their speed, remain alert to changing traffic patterns and to expect delays.