TxDOT prepares for heavy rains, severe weather in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With severe weather alerts issued, TxDOT is preparing for heavy rain over the next few days. Above all, they are warning drivers to turn around, don’t drown.

TxDOT crews have been out checking culverts, ditches and problematic roadways that would normally flood during heavy rains.

Lufkin Public Information Officer Rhonda Oaks says that crews are standing by 24/7 during weather events, but it is still important for those traveling to stay aware and stay safe.

“Knowing that that rain is there and the roads are wet, slow down, turn on those low beams, be ready to stop if you have to,” Oaks said. “Other vehicles on the roadway may not be observing the same safety protocols for flooding or weather.”

Marcus Sandifer is the Public Information Officer with the Atlanta district of TxDOT (the district includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur counties). He said that TxDOT depends on local law enforcement and county workers to monitor roadways.

If roadways have to be closed, he said, it’s important for people to abide by those rules.

“We’ll let people know that it is against the law to go around barriers or move barriers to travel those roadways, because they’re putting their lives and other people’s lives in danger,” Sandifer said. “If they get washed off the roadway, local first responders have to come out and try to rescue.”

TxDOT reports that flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas. It’s important to keep this in mind if you encounter a flooded road.

“We advise you never to go through a flooded area because you never know what the water may be hiding below,” Sandifer said. “It could be debris in the water, could be limbs, could be holes– damages to the roadway itself. It’s always smart to just turn around, don’t drown.”

For a state map that shows road conditions and closures in real time, visit DriveTexas.org.

TxDOT provided some safe driving tips should wintry conditions set in

• Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.

• Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

• Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

• If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid.

• Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles.

• Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

• Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

• Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.