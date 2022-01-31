TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After last year’s winter storm, TX DOT officials are working hard and early in advance to prepare East Texans for possible icy road conditions. With the possibility of winter weather this week, TX DOT is working to ensure that trouble elevated areas and major highways are treated.

“We have a brine solution- saltwater, that we put out pretty much on the high priority roadways in our district, that being Interstate 20 which is our Tier 1 road so that’s our main responsibility right now,” said Public Information Officer for TX DOT Tyler, Jeff Williford.

Work crews were already out on the roads this morning and pre-treating roads like Toll 49 and other major highways in the Tyler District. The formula solution being used to treat the roads is a brine solution to help stop ice from forming on roadways. With rain expected most of this week, many are concerned the solution will wash away.

“The brine solution itself- it will stick to the roadways. The formula we have and use does stay on the roadways for an extended period of time. So, even with the rain coming down and precipitation, it’s going to stay in place and we will continue to treat the roads,” said Williford.

TX DOT officials expect to continue treating the roadways up until Wednesday afternoon before the winter weather hits East Texas. A few safety tips for icy roads include driving slowly. If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Remember to stay at least 200 feet away from crews as they treat the roads.

“As you can, lay off the gas and turn into the direction that you are skidding. It is reactionary to want to slam on your brakes, but usually, that does more damage than good,” said Williford.

Keeping tools like a First Aid kit and an ice scraper in your car can help in icy conditions. For some East Texans, they are thrilled to see crews out in advance of the expected weather.

“I’m very excited to hear that! I think last year kind of caught us by surprise so we were very unprepared and I mean, we are not used to this kind of weather so it’s great to see them out,” said Tyler resident, Tadacia Williams.

East Texans preparing for winter weather once again, one step at a time.