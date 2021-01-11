Despite wet and icy conditions troopers respond to fewer wrecks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation had responded to around 30 wrecks most being minor despite poor and icy conditions on road ways.

Sergeant Jean Dark spoke with KETK about how drivers in East Texas and in Smith County have been following the city’s recommendations of staying of staying off of the road unless absolutely necessary.

“DPS hasn’t worked anything very major in the last overnight hours,” Sergeant Dark said. “We’ve worked about 30 slide-offs and minor issues like that.”

Many schools and businesses have pushed back their hours of operation or have closed completely due to the safety of others on the roads.

“I think everyone has heeded the warning to that if they have to be out on the road, make sure that you do slow down. Our speed limits are based off of normal road conditions not winter road conditions,” she said.

The Tyler city Street Department will continue to monitor the conditions of the icy streets. Over night crews applied aggrigate and de-icer to keep the roads clear.

“The department of public safety, the state police work closely with our partners at the department of transportation, who of course have done a fantastic job pretreating our road ways and monitoring that,” she said.

When driving on the roadways, Sergeant Dark said to use extra caution.

“Using extra caution on ramps, over passes, any shaded areas those places will tend to freeze up first so make sure that you are recognizing where those areas are, slow down before you get to those areas, and if your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas and steer in the direction that you want to go till you regain traction and then straighten out your vehicle.”

Those who are traveling and driving on the road, can go to can go to drivetexas.org and look at the road conditions and map out a route as well as look at any construction areas that are listed.