TYLER, Texas (KETK) — TxDOT announced that their crews will be installing new LED chevron signs on FM 346 between US-69 and Whitehouse.

According to TxDOT, the work is scheduled to begin on Sept. 25 and continue through Sept. 27, weather is permitting. The TxDOT project includes; clearing of trees from the right-of-way, allowing for the install of new LED chevron signs.

TxDOT also said that occasionally, traffic will be stopped in both directions as crews remove the trees from the right-of-way.

This curve warning system will function as a warning and guide motorists through a curve once activated with radar by directing the chevrons to flash sequentially, in efforts to decrease accidents.