TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation is starting to pre-treat roadways, overpasses and bridges in East Texas to prepare for the arctic cold front.

Officials said they are doing this to keep drivers safe on the roads. They also asked people to give crews space while they work in the area.

TxDOT is treating the following highways in their Tyler District: I-20, US 271, US 69, SH 110 and the bridges over Lake Palestine on SH 155.

The Tyler District includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood Counties.

Crews are also working on roads in Nacogdoches, Shelby, Sabine and Angelina Counties.

Road safety is important as temperatures drop this week but it is also important to protect other people, pets, plants and pipes.