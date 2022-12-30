TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During the holidays some people drink, but it is important to do this safely.

The Texas Department of Transportation said there are increased driving under the influence (DUI) crashes during the holidays leading up to the New Year celebrations.

“These crashes are 100% preventable. People decide to drink and then get behind the wheel (which) could have deadly consequences,” said Jeff Williford with TxDOT.

In 2021, the state of Texas recorded 100 deaths from DUI related crashes.

“If you make plans to go out, you can make plans to get home safely,” said Williford.

“Having a designated driver to get everyone home that’s been out there drinking is so important because they are saving lives. It might not seem like it at the time, but they are saving lives,” said Tammi Branch with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

She lost her son to a drunk driver in 2009 and helps victims and people like herself who’ve lost a loved one.

“It’s always before Eric and after Eric because that’s how it is for me. We have to learn to live without the person we lost,” said Branch.

Branch says that if you don’t have to be on the road, don’t be.

“I would suggest staying home if possible. You never know what’s coming at you,” said Branch.