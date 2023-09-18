TEXAS (KETK) — The Texas Department of Public Transportation (TxDOT) plans to host both an in-person and a virtual public meeting to detail the proposed widening of Texas 315.

According to TxDOT, the purpose of this meeting is to gather public responses on the project. The existing roadway features two 12-foot travel lanes, complemented by 8-foot shoulders on each side.

Under the new proposed widening, the roadway will include four 12-foot lanes, two per direction, with 10-foot shoulders. A median is also included in this project, to separate traffic flow in opposite directions.

“The purpose of the proposed project is to increase the safety along the corridor and to update the roadway and intersections to current design standards,” a public notice from TxDOT said. “The project would require additional right-of-way. The amount of right-of-way required varies depending on the alternatives developed.”

The virtual meeting will be available on Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at this website. The in-person meeting will take place Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise, 210 N. Railroad Ave. Virtual attendees can also go to the TxDOT website and search “SH 315 from US 259.”