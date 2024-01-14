TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation said that crews will begin 12-hour shifts to monitor East Texas roads 24 hours a day starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

TxDOT Crews began working on Friday by applying brine to roadways, bridges and overpasses throughout Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties.

The department is encouraging motorists to stay home if your able to avoid driving on slick road ways. TxDOT said they will continue to monitor roadways through Monday so they’ll know to respond where they’re needed.

TxDOT gave the following tips for driving safe in wintry conditions:

Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.

unnecessary travel if conditions warrant. Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.

on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first. Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

and allow extra time to reach destinations. Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

you and other vehicles. If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid.

ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid. Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways and move over for emergency vehicles.

at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways and move over for emergency vehicles. Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

Information about road closures and other conditions can be found online at DriveTexas.org.