TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to the TxDOT Tyler District, 73 DUI-related crashes happened during the 2022 holiday season resulting in 3 fatalities and 24 serious injuries.

Public Information Officer Jeff Williford said it’s important to share the message of not drinking and driving, and how DUI-related crashes are preventable.

“The number one contributing factor here in the eight-county district to the TxDOT Tyler district is driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Jeff Williford, public information officer for TxDOT’s Tyler district.

That’s why they put together a holiday exhibit to let the community experience what it would look like if you were drinking and driving.

“We have a driving simulator that kind of shows you what it’s like to drive regularly, and then if you are under the influence of alcohol, we have some drunk goggles you can put on,” said Williford.

Ryan Holmes was one of the people to test out the activities available.

“People think it’s like, oh, it’s not going to be that tough, and then you actually put on the varying levels of goggles and realize, this is actually a lot more difficult, and definitely kind of makes you think twice,” said Holmes

He said he tried a bean bag toss and the driving simulator with drunk goggles on, but there was one thing harder for him than all the rest.

“For me, the hardest one was walking the straight line, which is because you’re looking down, you’re kind of testing your balance and you’re realizing how much you actually have to shift,” said Holmes.

Both Holmes and Williford say getting an example like this really makes you think before getting behind the wheel drunk. Williford adds they aren’t telling you not to drink this holiday season, but to have a plan on how to get home safely.