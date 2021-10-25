TxDOT wants your opinion in new I-20 study

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is launching their I-20 Texas Corridor Study and is requesting public input through an online survey.

The survey gives respondents an opportunity to weigh in on their transportation priorities for I-20, their points of interest along the corridor, and issues or opportunities that should be addressed.

TxDOT’s Freight, Trade, and Connectivity Section of the Transportation Planning and Programming Division is conducting the I-20 Texas Corridor Study to identify multimodal needs and prioritize improvements that facilitate the movement of people and goods from east to west Texas.

The study area spans along I-20 from the I-10 junction in Reeves County to the Texas/Louisiana state line, a distance of 635 miles. Findings and recommendations from the study will be used to help guide the future of the I-20 Corridor.

“This is the first time TxDOT has taken a comprehensive look at the whole I-20 corridor. I-20 is one of the primary east-west travel and trade routes in Texas. As part of the study process, TxDOT wants input from people who live and work near I-20. This survey is an opportunity for the public to give us their input about what should be addressed in the study recommendations.” Director of Freight, Trade and Connectivity Section at TxDOT, Caroline Mays

The survey will be open from Oct. 25 – Dec. 10, 2021. The public can get more information about the study and access the survey by clicking here.

For inquiries, contact Jeff Williford at jeff.williford@txdot.gov or 903.510.9267