TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the summer heat grows, some Texas organizations are pulling together to help provide relief for seniors in need.

TXU Energy, along with People Attempting To Help (PATH) and Meals on Wheels, will deliver 100 box fans to Meals on Wheels recipients. Another 300 fans will be distributed to PATH clients who meet certain eligibility requirements.

Fan distribution will happen on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. The donation is part of TXU Energy’s Beat the Heat program, which partners with community service organizations across the state to help Texans stay cool in the summer and to promote heat safety awareness and energy conservation. Since its inception 20 years ago, the program has reached thousands of Texans.

In addition to that, TXU Energy will continue to provide bill payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy Aid program. According to a press release, for over 35 years TXU Energy Aid partner agencies have distributed the funds, which are donated by employees, customers and the company.

For more information on which social service agencies are providing assistance, you can call 211 or visit 211Texas.org and type “electricity bill assistance” in the search box.