Tyler animal control shelter waives adoption fees in August with donation of fleece blankets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter will waive adoption fees for the month of August with the donation of fleece blankets.

Those who donate six 50″ by 60″ fleece blankets will have their adoption fees waived.

All the animals will be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

For those who want to adopt, they can get the adoption application here. People can download the form, fill it out and send the form to the adoption counselor, Jennifer at jpalmer@tylertexas.com.

People can also apply online here.

To see what animals are available at the city of Tyler Animal Shelter at 4218 Chandler Hwy click here.

The standard adoption fee for dogs is $20 and $80 for cats.