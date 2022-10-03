TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Animal Services said they are waiving adoption fees for the month of October with a donation.

Officials said the shelter is asking for a donation of 12 toys for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. Standard adoption fees are $120 for dogs and $80 for cats.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of international relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, with a mission to provide partners with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children in their communities. A list of recommended items are listed on their website.

The shelter is located at 4218 Chandler Highway, and people are asked to call 903-535-0045 for more information.