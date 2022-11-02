TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will be offering free adoptions for dogs and cats for November with a donation of 12 new fleece blankets.

“The blankets will be used for animals at the shelter,” officials with the city said. “Blankets that are 50″ by 60″ are preferred to fit a pet’s kennel.”

Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Standard adoption fees are $120 for dogs and $80 for cats.

Those interested in viewing available animals, adoption or submitting an application are asked to visit their website.