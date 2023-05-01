TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Animal Services is waiving the month of May’s adoption fees for dogs and cats for potential pet owners who donate three bags of cat or dog food.

The donations will help keep the Community Pet Food Bank stocked and able to provide food and cat litter for those who need it most. According to a press release, the standard dog adoption fee is $120 for dogs and $80 for cats, that fee includes spaying, neutering, microchipping and vaccination.

To learn more about how you can donate call 903-535-0045 or visit Tyler Animal Services online.