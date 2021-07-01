Tyler Animal Services waving pet fees for those who donate school supplies

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler Animal Services is working with CASA for Kids of East Texas to gather school supplies for foster children.

If people donate a backpack with five items for students, Tyler Animal Services will waive all dog and cat adoption fees for them.

The following supplies can be donated to the Tyler Animal Shelter at 4218 Chandler Highway.

3″x3″ generic post-it yellow notes

Backpack without wheels

Crayons (Crayola brand requested by most schools)

Earbuds

Folders (pockets and/or brads, single colors)

Index cards

Manilla Paper

Notebook (Composition)

Notebook (1 subject, wide-rule, spiral, 70 pages)

Notebook paper (wide and college rule)

Pencils #2 (American made)

Coloring pencils (Crayola requested by most schools)

Pens (red, black and blue)



The items will be given to CASA for Kids of East Texas.

Animal fees from Tyler Animal Services are $120 for dogs and $80 for cats. The animals are also spayed/ neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

To adopt or view pets that are available for adoption visit the Tyler Animal Services webpage. Call (903) 535-0045 for more information.