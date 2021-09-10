Tyler Animal Shelter offering free microchips for the rest of 2021

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Animal Shelter will offer free microchips to any cat or dog for the rest of the year, after receiving a generous donation.

Tyler Animal Services will implant and register a pet’s microchip at no cost and pet owners will not have to be a resident of the City of Tyler.

An existing microchip can also be checked to confirm that it was registered correctly.

Microchipping is a permanent identification for a pet if it becomes lost, however the microchip alone does not ensure that the pet will be protected. The pet will also have to be properly registered.

Earlier this summer, one Chandler resident by the name of Cathy Butcher was reminded the importance of microchipping her pets. After more than a year apart, the Tyler Animal Shelter reunited her with her cat Stanley.

“I was shocked and relieved,” Butcher said. “I thought he was adopted or in the kitty litterbox in the sky. It’s been about two months, and it’s been wonderful. He stays close to my side now!”

Those who are interested can bring their pets to the Tyler Animal Shelter located 4218 Chandler Hwy on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.