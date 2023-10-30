TYLER, Texas (KETK) — During the month of November, the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will offer no-cost adoptions for cats and dogs for those who bring a donation.

According to their Facebook page, adoptions can be made with the donation of $50 worth of movies rated G or PG, word search books, coloring books, colored pencils or sharpies during the month of November.

Items will go to Breckenridge Village, a residential community for adults with mild or moderate intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Tyler Animal Services said that all animals they house are spayed and neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Standard adoption fees are $120 for dogs and $80 for cats, according to their website.

In November, local residents can submit an application to the Tyler Animal Services through their webpage or call 903-535-0045 for more information.