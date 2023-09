TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler animal control and shelter is offering for dogs and cats with a donation of 12 new fleece blankets or a new dog house for the month of September.

The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from animal services are spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Blankets that are 50″ x 60″ are preferred to fit a pet’s kennel, while dog houses will go back into the community to help provide shelter for pets in need.