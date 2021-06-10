Tyler annexes land on Highway 64 at County Road 219 that clears way for store to sell wine, beer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler City Council on Wednesday took action that clears the way for a CEFCO convenience store to one day sell beer and wine.

The council annexed 5.16 acres on the southeast intersection of Highway 64 and County Road 219, which will now allow the store to sale beer and wine once it receives the proper permits and licenses.

The five acres are zoned for commercial use and lie in District 4.

The owner of the property told city representatives that more businesses could be added to the land.