TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler City Council on Wednesday took action that clears the way for a CEFCO convenience store to one day sell beer and wine.
The council annexed 5.16 acres on the southeast intersection of Highway 64 and County Road 219, which will now allow the store to sale beer and wine once it receives the proper permits and licenses.
The five acres are zoned for commercial use and lie in District 4.
The owner of the property told city representatives that more businesses could be added to the land.
- Nacogdoches deputies arrest ‘major drug dealer’ after finding marijuana, other drugs in car
- Tyler annexes land on Highway 64 at County Road 219 that clears way for store to sell wine, beer
- 1 injured after man shoots at car in Lufkin
- Warrant: Longview man was looking at his phone seconds before fatal crash
- C.WOODS Company wants to make sure your AC is ready for the summertime heat