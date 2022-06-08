TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler on Wednesday announced the name of the new Rose Complex Conference Center.

Mayor Don Warren revealed it will be called the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Complex.

The new center cost just under $28 million and is located near the East Texas State Fairgrounds and the Rose Garden Center.

Altogether, the new conference center will have roughly 60,000 square feet of meeting space. The city is hoping it will help grow economic development, increase tourism and improve the quality of life for residents.

The complex is expected to be finished in time for the 2022 Rose Festival.