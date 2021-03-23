Tyler apartment complex giving residents only a week to move out after winter storm damage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The winter storm left parts the Marquis at the Cascades apartment complex with moldy conditions, busted pipes and flooding, which caused some of the apartments to become unsafe for people to stay.

Owners inspected the buildings, and about a week later they asked people with the worst damage to leave. The company is offering help to their former tenants.

Some are saying $1500 dollars isn’t enough to cover the costs. Residents who still live there say a week to pack up an entire home doesn’t seem fair.

“Thirty days I could understand maybe, but seven days to get out and you have virtually the whole state messed up so many communities and apartment complexes. There’s no where to find a place to go to unless you leave the state,” resident Ronald Titus said.

Titus says getting in touch with the company has been hard too. The front office’s phone number didn’t work for nearly two weeks after the storm.

While some are unhappy with the timeline, it’s not necessarily illegal to give short notice, according to Justin Roberts of Roberts & Roberts Law Firm.

“Seven days, this is a gray area of the law,” Roberts said. “That seven day period is probably reasonable in terms of what the law says, whether it’s far is a different story.”