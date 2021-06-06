Tyler Area Builders Associations kicks off 68th annual Parade of Homes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, the Tyler Area Builders Association kicked off their 68th annual Parade of Homes event.

From June 5 through June 13 prospective home owners, designers, and people who want to take inspiration can visit 23 homes.

Tickets went on sale June 1.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. People can purchase tickets by visiting TylerAreaBuilders.com as well as view a map and list of the homes. During parade hours the tickets may also be purchased at each of the participating homes.

The homes will be able to be seen during the following times:

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sundays 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This year’s parade will feature homes around the Tyler area as well as Flint, Chandler and Bullard areas. Bullard will have the most homes featured with 11 homes featured in the parade.

During the event, potential home buyers will be able to meet the builders and view their workmanship.

Last year in 2020, more than 4,000 visitors toured the parade.