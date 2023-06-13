TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce has been awarded a 5-star accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The U.S. Chamber’s Accreditation Program’s main purpose is to facilitate continuing excellence in the chamber industry and foster a pro-business environment across America. An area chamber must meet minimum standards in their technology, communications and government affairs, including areas of governance, operations and programs in order to receive accreditation.

“This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations and programming. Accredited chambers are recognized for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and for their commitment to serving members and their local business communities. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment,” said U.S. Chamber Vice President Raymond P. Towle.

The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s main mission is to enhance the business environment, economic well-being and quality of life for the Tyler area.

“Accreditation is important to our Chamber because it allows us to examine how we are viewed every five years by peers in our industry. It is a way to assure we are staying focused on our mission and vision purpose,” said Henry Bell, Tyler Area Chamber President.