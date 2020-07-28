Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council announces new leader

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Following the retirement of Tom Mullins who led the Tyler Economic Development Council for 31 years, a new leader has been announced.

Scott Martinez is currently the president at the North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) and will begin his new position before October 1.

He will serve as the President and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council and the CEO of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I am very excited to be joining the Tyler Economic Development Corporation and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce,” said Martinez. “The passion, vision, and quality of the private and public sector leaders were apparent during the search process. The robust growth, expansion of opportunities in higher education, and the community’s long-term commitment to economic development are exceptional.”

During Martinez’s tenure, NLEP became an Accredited Economic Development Organization and executed a comprehensive five-year Strategic Plan (2014-2019) that resulted in 2,131 new direct jobs and $505 million in new direct capital investment. NLEP also earned recognition as a top economic development organization, garnering five peer judged Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) and was named Economic Development Partner of the Year in 2017 by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI).

“I believe he will bring excellent ideas to our organization and his experience ties in well with where the board would like to see the organization go in the future,” said Charles Hill, search committee Chair. “Of the five finalists we interviewed, Scott was the clear fit for us. His personality, expertise, and network in Texas will serve him well in this role.”

Martinez has history working in Texas and has ervied in economic development roles in Conroe, Round Rock, and Hutto.