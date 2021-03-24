Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce holds seminar on Wednesday to help East Texas businesses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a seminar Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. to help educate East Texas businesses on different funds that are available for them.

Speakers will be in attendance, giving advice to Tyler area companies that may need financial help after being hit hard by the pandemic and the recent winter storm.

Chamber President Henry Bell said there are six different loan funds and grants available for local businesses including Payroll Protection Program loans and Storm Damage Assistance.

Businesses will be learning how they can apply for this money at the event.

“Hopefully it will help them find an avenue to keep them going and back on their feet and provide them some financial assistance to be able to do that. You know if we can get 25% of the group that attends, if we could help them in some way, that’s the goal.” Henry Bell, President Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce

Many East Texas companies have already pre-registered for the seminar which will be held both in person at the chamber of commerce building and virtually.