Tyler Area Metropolitan Organization to hold open house Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As part of efforts to update the Master Street Plan, Tyler Area Metropolitan Organization will hold an open house 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Tyler Development Center, 423 W. Ferguson St.
Tyler city staff members will answer questions and provide information about proposed updates to the plan that will go before MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee on June 17 for possible adoption.
The Tyler Area MPO is responsible for transportation planning within an area that includes Tyler, Hideaway, Lindale, New Chapel Hill, Noonday, Whitehouse and Bullard. The Master Street Plan makes recommendations to improve traffic flow.
