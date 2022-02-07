TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler metro area was ranked first in Texas for job growth from December 2020 to December 2021. There were 8,800 more jobs which is an 8.3% increase, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, Current Employment Statistics (CES).

Texas metro areas were ranked by the change in the number of jobs that the area had in December 2020 in comparison to December 2021.

The top 10 Texas metro areas with the fastest job growth in order are:

Tyler: 8.3% Austin-Round Rock: 7% Midland: 6% McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: 5.8% Abilene: 5.6% Beaumont-Port Arthur: 5.3% Houston-Sugar Land: 5.2% Dallas-Fort Worth: 5.1% Odessa: 4.7% Corpus Christi: 4.6%



The top 5 largest employers in Tyler are:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances UT Health East Texas Tyler Independent School District Sanderson Farms Walmart

According to the 2021 annual report by the Tyler Economic Development Council (TEDC), the Tyler economy is predicted to grow 6.2% versus 4.4% for Texas and 3.8% for the United States.

The community profile for 2021 by the TEDC showed that the latest census predictions estimate the Tyler Metropolitan Statistical Area population, which includes all of Smith County, at 233,479. This increased 33% from 2000 to 2019.

Nationally, Tyler ranks sixth for the largest gains in employment by metropolitan area, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.