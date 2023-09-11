TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Spur 235, near Jones Elementary, in Tyler will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as crews perform mill and inlay operations.

According to TxDOT, the roadway will be closed in the morning and reopen each evening. The work is scheduled to last for only two days.

Crews are also scheduled to begin work on FM-848 from SH-64 to FM 248/University Boulevard. TxDOT said the Tyler roadway will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The roadway will be closed in the morning and reopen each evening as well.